Now that the trial for the rape and murder of 21-year-old university student Eleni Topaloudi on Rhodes in November 2018 is over, one can say that the debate formed around the case was not in vain.

It provided the opportunity to remember the obvious: That crimes cannot be tried by the average man in the street, taking into account people’s “emotions.” They can only be judged by the courts and sober judicial officials whose job it is to implement the law.

But the most important thing in this case is that prominence was given to a crime that should never be forgotten.

The debate over its causes must now continue.