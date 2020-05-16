Beaches open amid heat wave

Hundreds of organized beaches are to open to the public on Saturday, though they are to operate subject to strict health and safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, amid forecasts of a record heat wave.

Temperatures are set to hit 38 or 39 degrees Celsius in Athens and will exceed 40C in the Peloponnese while staying in the low 30s on the islands.



Meteorologists warn that the heat may feel more stifling due to a cloud of Saharan dust that swept in to the country earlier this week.

The sweltering conditions are expected to drive large numbers of people to the country’s beaches, where inspections will be carried out to ensure social distancing and health guidelines are being observed.