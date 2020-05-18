The ‘day after’ in catering, entertainment and hospitality
Online
Spirit, wine and beer importers Amvyx SA and the Nissos brewery will be hosting an online discussion on Monday about the “day after” in catering, entertainment and hospitality businesses.
Titled “Moving Into Uncharted Waters,” the discussion starts at 3 p.m.
For details, call 210.969.2215 or visit www.amvyx.gr/en.