Aktor completes Leroy Merlin store in 6 months
French group Leroy Merlin’s new store was completed by the Aktor construction company at 60 Kifissou Avenue in Kolonos, west of the city center of Athens, within a period of just six months.
The €15 million project concerns a building of 12,000 square meters on the plot where the construction of the Academy Gardens mall was previously planned.
It belongs to the portfolio of US investment group Hines.