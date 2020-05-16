Quantcast

Aktor completes Leroy Merlin store in 6 months

TAGS: Property, Retail

French group Leroy Merlin’s new store was completed by the Aktor construction company at 60 Kifissou Avenue in Kolonos, west of the city center of Athens, within a period of just six months.

The €15 million project concerns a building of 12,000 square meters on the plot where the construction of the Academy Gardens mall was previously planned.

It belongs to the portfolio of US investment group Hines.

