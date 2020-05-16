Quantcast

Two-day webinar on East Med cooperation

The Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and the Institute of Global Affairs of the American College of Greece are organizing a two-day webinar in English on “Problems and Prospects for Cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The online seminar will take place on Tuesday and on Wednesday between 5 and 6.30 p.m.

The speakers are to include Daniela Huber, head of the Mediterranean and Middle East Program at the Institute of International Affairs in Italy, and the ambassadors of the US, Israel and Cyprus to Greece.

To find out more, visit www.eliamep.gr.

