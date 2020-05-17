PPC workers offered golden handshake

The union of Public Power Corporation workers (GENOP/DEH) has happily accepted a proposal from the utility’s management regarding redundancy incentives for employees with full pension rights working at the West Macedonia Lignite Center and the subsidiaries Meliti Lignite and Megalopoli Lignite that are being prepared for privatization.



The proposal provides that besides the normal severance pay of 15,000 euros, an extra bonus of €20,000 per person will be offered.



The previous Public Power Corporation management had offered a bonus of €10,000 per person, so either the financial status of PPC has improved considerably to allow for the doubling of the bonus, or the management has decided it is worth paying them double to see certain workers go.