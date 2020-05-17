The effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus was historically unprecedented. But now an equally difficult task is beginning: We must save the economy without allowing for a resurgence of the pandemic.

If the first phase tested the adequacy of the state, now the role of the citizens is becoming more crucial. We will now test whether the market can reopen without violating health rules.

It will be a difficult summer. But society’s ability to cope has already been tested. We are ready.