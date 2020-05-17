Greek teachers to take to streets Tuesday

With the key demand being the withdrawal of an Education Ministry bill that brings changes at all levels of education, the Greek primary teachers’ federation (DOE) and the Federation of Private School Teachers (OIELE) have announced that a rally will take place Tuesday in central Athens.

In a statement, the federations criticized the government and some private school owners for allegedly ignoring teachers’ protests last week and utilizing classroom cameras, ignoring privacy laws and pedagogical principles.

“They are not withdrawing the anti-democratic – anti-education bill for education. They refuse to take all necessary measures to protect the health and lives of students and teachers so that schools are open and safe,” the federations said.