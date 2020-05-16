Moderate quakes off Crete and Zakynthos

Two undersea quakes occurred off Greek islands on Saturday, the first in the Aegean, off Crete, and the second in the Ionian Sea close to Zakynthos.

The first tremor, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, struck the seabed off the southeastern coast of Crete at 5.30 a.m., according to the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens National Observatory.

The second quake was stronger, measuring 4.4 Richter, and struck the seabed between the island of Zakynthos and Cape Kyllini in the Peloponnese shortly before 11.30 a.m.

In neither case were there any reports of injuries or damage, with seismologists indicating that the temblors were no cause for alarm in the areas, which are both prone to seismic activity.