Organized beaches reopen, with physical distancing

A beach bar employee wearing a protective mask takes payment for sunbeds from beachgoers at Alimos, southern Athens on Saturday. More than 500 organized beaches were opened to the public over the weekend, coinciding with the first heat wave of the year, as Greece relaxed restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Bathers have to abide with strict regulations designed to encourage social distancing. Only 40 people are allowed per 1,000 square meters, while umbrella poles had to be 4 meters apart, with canopies no closer than a meter. On-site staff must disinfect sun loungers after each guest has left. [AP]