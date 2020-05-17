Churches open again to public

Churches throughout Greece opened their doors to the faithful after two months Sunday, but limited the number of congregants and dispensed disinfectant outside. Communion, however, was given using the same spoon.

Those who flocked to churches for Sunday Mass were seated three chairs apart and observed social distancing of at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) from each other. The number of persons attending was limited to 1 per 10 square meters (108 sq ft). Many were left outside, but avoided crowding, and churches used loudspeakers to broadcast Mass. Some performed Mass two or three times to accommodate the number of people who showed up.

Greece is gradually easing strict quarantine measures that were imposed in March and have helped limit fatalities from COVID-19 to 162 and confirmed cases to under 3,000. Starting Monday, residents will be able to travel freely in the mainland and on the island of Crete and bars, cafes and restaurants will reopen March 25.