Coronavirus fatalities at 163; more openings Monday

Greek authorities have announced one new fatality from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 163. The average age of the victims is 75. There were also 15 new confirmed cases and the total now stands at 2,834. There are 22 patients on ventilators. There have been 128,525 tests administered for the coronavirus.

Greece is gradually lifting quarantine restrictions; organized beaches opened Saturday, amid a heatwave, and churches opened Sunday. On Monday, residents will be allowed to travel freely in the mainland and to and from the two largest islands _ Crete and Evia. Businesses such as malls and shopping centers, zoos and archaeological sites will also reopen Monday, as well as sports facilities for those over 13. In all cases, social distancing rules will be enforced and wearing masks is strongly recommended, but not mandatory, as it is in public transport.

Middle- and high-school pupils (grades 7-11) will return to school Monday.

On Monday, May 25, bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to serve clients on the premises, with patrons limited to 6 per table, except for families with children.

