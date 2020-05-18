Turkish fighter jets fly over Greek islets

Turkish jets violated Greek airspace on Monday, with a pair of F-16 fighter jets entering Athens’ Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and flying over three islets of the eastern Aegean, according to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA).

The two jets entered Athens’ FIR shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday and flew at 29,000 feet over Farmakonisi, Lipsi and Arkii.

At 10.37 a.m., the same pair of aircraft flew over Ro at 26,000 feet and half an hour later over Farmakonisi at 27,000 feet.

In all cases, the Turkish military aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in accordance with international rules of engagement.