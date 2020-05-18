Foreign minister urges EU citizens to visit Greece

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias invited citizens of the European Union to visit Greece this summer, in a statement to the German agency Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), which is being republished on Monday by German media outlets and newspapers.

The minister said Greece has managed to successfully deal with the pandemic through a collective effort, based on swift action and the suggestions of the scientific community.

"Greece is gradually coming out of the pandemic crisis, returning to normalcy. Travel within the country is allowed, our hotels are preparing to open, our beaches are accessible again, and archaeological sites are being reopened to the public," he said and cited the ongoing efforts among EU states to restart tourism in the bloc.

“Now that our efforts are bearing fruit…we are able to proceed, step by step, to open up not only our economy, but also Greek tourism."