Super League decides to resume on June 6-7

GEORGE GEORGAKOPOULOS

TAGS: Soccer

Greek soccer is probably returning to action early next month, as the Super League announced on Monday decided to propose to the Greek government that its playoffs start on June 6-7.

In a video conference held on the same day the 14 clubs of the top flight agreed to speed up their training toward a restart in the first weekend of next month, having already started training in small groups of five people.

By mid-March when the lockdown started, the Super League had completed its regular season, with 10 rounds of games pending for the playoffs and seven for the play-outs.

The 14 league members agreed to implement the extraordinary rule of world governing body FIFA for a maximum number of five substitutions per team per game, instead of three, and a maximum number of 20 players per squad, instead of 18.

Games will be played behind closed doors and in accordance with the health protocols agreed with the health authorities.

