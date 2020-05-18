Greek soccer is probably returning to action early next month, as the Super League announced on Monday decided to propose to the Greek government that its playoffs start on June 6-7.

In a video conference held on the same day the 14 clubs of the top flight agreed to speed up their training toward a restart in the first weekend of next month, having already started training in small groups of five people.

By mid-March when the lockdown started, the Super League had completed its regular season, with 10 rounds of games pending for the playoffs and seven for the play-outs.

The 14 league members agreed to implement the extraordinary rule of world governing body FIFA for a maximum number of five substitutions per team per game, instead of three, and a maximum number of 20 players per squad, instead of 18.

Games will be played behind closed doors and in accordance with the health protocols agreed with the health authorities.