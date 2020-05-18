Covid-19 infections at 2,836; 165 fatalities

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Monday announced 2 new cases of coronavirus infections in the country, bringing the total nationwide to 2,836.

Two infected patients died in the past 24 hours, Tsiodras said in a press release, pushing the death toll to 165.

The number of coronavirus patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stood at 24, adding that 90 people had left ICU.

Tsiodras said Greek authorities have so far carried out a total of 131,684 tests.

