Bishop admits gov’t measures protected flock

Bishop Anthimos of Alexandroupoli has acknowledged that the strict lockdown measures imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus “protected” churchgoers.



“Both the state and the scientific community made difficult decisions, but they protected us. For the Church, yes! It was not easy to close the churches, but it had to be done,” he said at the end of his sermon on Sunday, when churches reopened after almost two months.



His comments came as Amvrosios, the former bishop of Kalavryta, announced the excommunication of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Education Minister Niki Kerameus and Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias over the lockdown.



Ambrosios had earlier denounced Kerameus for “blasphemy” after she said the virus can be transmitted via Holy Communion.



However, the Holy Synod said in a statement that it alone has the power of excommunication.