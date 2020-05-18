Cyprus records just one new coronavirus case

Just one new coronavirus case was announced in the Republic of Cyprus on Monday, raising total known cases to 917.

The new case, which emerged after a bulk of 1,287 samples were checked for the virus, was found through the round of tests on employees of the retail and construction sector that resumed operation two weeks ago as part of the first phase of the relaxation of measures.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s daily coronavirus briefing, health advisory committee member Leontios Kostrikis said that with the attention of many, particularly parents and students, focused on the resumption of schools on Thursday, the committee is following the situation very closely.

“The program of diagnostic tests at schools is ongoing and soon we will have the first data which will help us shape a reliable picture.”

Fellow committee member Dr Marios Loizou said that by 3 p.m. on Monday, four coronavirus patients were being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which was in the ICU.

Three more patients are intubated at the Nicosia General ICU, in a critical but stable condition.

“The course of the disease in our country which is preparing for the next phase of the lifting of measures is unfolding smoothly,” Loizou said adding that “it is our stance and behaviour that will determine the result of our course.”

