GIATA to hold hotel webinar on Greece

German hotel content and distribution network GIATA is holding a webinar on Greece on Wednesday titled “Hotels Back in Business: Better Content – Better Sales.”



This Greece edition of the online seminar will feature travel industry experts such as 3Fullsteps, Travel Exchange, Hotelier Academy, Avra Tours SA, Cretan Holidays and DTS – Destination Touristic Services.



To register, visit bit.ly/giata-webinar-greece.