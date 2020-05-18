Quantcast

GIATA to hold hotel webinar on Greece

TAGS: Education, Tourism, Travel

German hotel content and distribution network GIATA is holding a webinar on Greece on Wednesday titled “Hotels Back in Business: Better Content – Better Sales.” 

This Greece edition of the online seminar will feature travel industry experts such as 3Fullsteps, Travel Exchange, Hotelier Academy,  Avra Tours SA, Cretan Holidays and DTS – Destination Touristic Services.

To register, visit bit.ly/giata-webinar-greece.

