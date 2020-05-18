Heat wave breaks record

Temperatures in the capital over the weekend were the highest on record for mid-May, according to the National Observatory of Athens, which said its weather station in Thiseio recorded just under 37 degrees Celsius on both days.

According to the observatory’s records, which go back to 1860, the temperature has only exceeded 35C in May on 18 occasions in the past 160 years.



Eight of those occasions were between 1860 and 1990 and the other 10 in the past 30 years, illustrating the repercussions of climate change.



The increasingly early incidence of high temperatures is one of the key manifestations of climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to meteorologists.