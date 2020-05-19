Government officials have, from early on in the Covid-19 crisis, displayed an awareness that the battle of rescuing Greece’s tourism season will be decided outside the country’s borders. And their efforts have been guided by this conclusion. Officials have focused most of their efforts on hammering out a common European formula on cross-border travel.

Again in this case Greece’s role is not that of the weakest link in the chain, that of a partner who only knows how to ask for things. Instead, it has come across as a constructive agent that also comes up with solutions to existing problems.

Developments seem to vindicate those who believed that Greece’s management of the coronavirus pandemic has succeeded in increasing the country’s invisible capital: its prestige and credibility.