Shopping centers reopen after more than two months

Shopping centers, department stores and retail parks opened on Monday for the first time since March 14, when they had been ordered to close by the government.



Their reopening came two weeks earlier than originally planned, but with strict rules such as the compulsory use of face masks not only by staff but also shoppers.



The use of masks in common spaces is also strongly recommended, and always with the observance of at least one-and-a-half meters of social distancing.



Malls with escalators are currently restricting the use of elevators to people with mobility problems and the elderly.