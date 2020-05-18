14-day quarantine rule for air passengers extended

The mandatory 14-day quarantine for incoming visitors and returning residents, first introduced on March 16, has been extended to the end of May, Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Monday.

CAA said the following categories of travelers are excluded from the rule: Passengers on transit flights, flight crews, state flights, medical and humanitarian flights, military flights, cargo flights and Frontex flight passengers.

The extension was decided in consultation with the Health Ministry, the Civil Protection Ministry and the National Public Health Organization (EODY) as Greece is considering reopening the tourist season on June 1.