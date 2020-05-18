EY Greece partners with InvestGR forum

EY Greece and the InvestGR Forum have agreed to a strategic partnership that begins with the 3rd InvestGR Forum 2020, titled “Greece in the Pole Position.” The annual conference will be taking place online in two installments this year, on July 15-16 and October 8-9.

The purpose of this three-year partnership is, among others, to exclusively present research carried out by EY annually on a global scale and titled “Attractiveness Survey,” beginning with the 3rd InvestGR Forum.

At the opening session of the 3rd InvestGR Forum, on July 15, EY Greece will present the research findings in “EY Attractiveness Survey: Greece 2020,” on how attractive this country is as an investment destination. The survey is expected to capture, for the first time since the start of the health crisis, the investment community’s views on the country’s strengths and weaknesses as an investment destination.

The research, an integral part of the broader EY Attractiveness Survey Europe, assessing Europe’s attractiveness as an investment destination, analyzes Greece’s investment performance in recent years. It also records the views of the investment community on the strengths and weaknesses of the country as an investment destination, based on a significant sample of executives from large foreign companies that either already have an investment presence in Greece or are potential investors.

EY Managing Partner in Greece Panos Papazoglou stated: “We are pleased to accept the proposal of Public Affairs & Networks for our participation in the InvestGR Forum. This event is a valuable platform for an exchange of views between Greek political stakeholders and representatives of foreign companies operating in Greece on the topic of foreign investment. For its part, EY systematically monitors and records the concerns and expectations of the international investment community and has made a number of proposals to improve the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination. We will be present at the 3rd InvestGR Forum and share our experiences and suggestions with the participants.”

Andreas Yannopoulos, founder of the InvestGR Forum, commented: “We are excited about the strategic partnership with EY Greece, a leading company in the field of auditing, consulting, tax and financial advisory services. I’m sure we’ll have a very successful InvestGR Forum this year.”