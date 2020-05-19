The Astir Palace Resort at Vouliagmeni in southern Athens will resume operations in the first week of June.

Many hotel groups in Greece are ready to reopen some of their seasonal units as soon as the government completes the operation protocols for protection from Covid-19. At the same time year-round hotels are gearing up to start accepting guests again on June 1.

A high number of hoteliers are waiting to find out the first support measures by the government and assess demand based on the dates when international trips will be allowed per country, before making their final decisions for this summer.

With the government ready to allow the opening of seasonal hotels even before July 1, and with international flights picking up the pace as of next week with the prospect of full liberalization of intra-Schengen area trips by end-June, a significant share of hotel groups could secure some occupancy.

Grecotel has already announced that seven of its major seasonal units in Attica, the Peloponnese and Mykonos will have their opening day between July 1 and 3. In the coming weeks it will announce the dates for its hotels on Corfu and Crete and in Halkidiki.

The Sani/Ikos group is also planning to open its units on July 1, with the formal announcement expected in early June, depending on government decisions, bilateral state agreements with other countries and air travel developments.

The Astir Palace Resort at Vouliagmeni in southern Athens will resume operations in the first week of June. Its beach has already opened and will probably be in full operation next weekend. Its restaurants will open on May 27 or 28.

The Costa Navarino resort in the Peloponnese is understood to be among the first to open, and so is Atlantica. The Mitsis group of hotels has also declared it is ready to open some units, depending on demand and active bookings, as well as those on its online system.

Likewise, the Aldemar group says it will start opening its hotels in the Peloponnese first and then on Crete, while it will add to its capacity depending on the situation in the market. The Hatzilazarou group is waiting to open its six units on Rhodes.