Acropolis welcomes visitors again after two months

Guards wearing protective masks are seen on Monday in front of the Propylaea, the gateway to the Parthenon, following the reopening of the Acropolis yesterday. Visitors to the landmark site yesterday had the privilege of enjoying the experience free of the usual crowds it draws. Greek President Katerina Sakelloropoulou also visited the Acropolis, describing it as ‘a universal cultural symbol that has inspired and will continue to inspire the whole world forever.’ The reopening of ancient sites is part of the third phase of the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions introduced in March to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]