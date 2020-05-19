US Embassy donates PPE to Hellenic Police

The US Embassy in Athens has bolstered the Hellenic Police’s defenses against the coronavirus with a donation of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment.

Monday’s donation, which included 15,000 gloves and 8,200 face masks, was personally delivered by US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt to the chief of the Hellenic Police (ELAS), Lieutenant General Michael Karamalakis.

The supplies were purchased locally through funding provided by US European Command, Pyatt said, adding that the donation “is one more demonstration of our commitment to work together with Greece to overcome the Covid-19 global pandemic and builds on our long tradition of outstanding cooperation with the Hellenic Police and Citizens’ Protection Ministry.”

Karamalakis thanked the US ambassador and said that the donation “constitutes an active recognition of the continuing effort made by our personnel during the difficult times that have been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the ANA-MPA news agency quoted him as saying.