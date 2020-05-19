Gene Rossides, a historic figure in the Greek-American community and the main force behind the US arms embargo against Turkey after the invasion of Cyprus, died at the age of 92. His daughter confirmed his passing on Saturday at his home in Washington.



Rossides founded the American Hellenic Institute in 1974 with the goal of making the American public aware of what happened in Cyprus and to lobby Congress against Turkish actions, which he did effectively, garnering bipartisan support for the embargo on transfers of US arms to Turkey, which took effect on February 5, 1975 and remained in effect until 1978.

Widely respected for his knowledge and with strong opinions which he defended passionately, he was a force to be reckoned with. Even his adversaries recognized his abilities and contributions to the Hellenic causes.



During the many years I had known him in Washington, I had the honor of discussing with him all the aspects of the US - Greece relationship. His pain for the continued occupation of part of Cyprus was deep. And although he often seemed rigid in his approach, insisting that Turkey was a not so important part of the regional puzzle in the East Med, he always offered strong arguments and well thought analyses on Cyprus, the Aegean, or any other given issue, putting a strong emphasis on the rule of law.

He remained with AHI as a board member into his later years and tried to attend events despite his age.

As the American Hellenic Institute noted in a statement, he was “a proud American who never lost sight of his ancestry” and a champion for the rule of law, for Hellenism and justice for Cyprus.



The Greek diaspora is indeed in a far better place because of Gene Rossides who “understood that United States foreign policy must be grounded on ethical principles and not only national power.”



He was the publisher of the Greek-American paper The National Herald in New York from 1976 to 1979.



He was known to the American public as an outstanding college football player. A great passer and runner at Columbia University's team, and the quarterback who engineered West Point’s 32-game unbeaten streak in 1947. Instead of going into professional football – he was selected by the Giants in the NFL draft – he accepted a scholarship to Columbia Law School and opted for a career as a lawyer.

A Republican, he got into politics and served two presidents, the first Greek American to hold an Executive Branch office. First, as an assistant to the undersecretary of the Treasury under President Eisenhower, and after heading Richard Nixon’s New York presidential campaign office in 1968, he was appointed as assistant secretary of the Treasury in the Nixon administration from 1969 to 1973. From 1982 to 1984 he served on President Reagan’s Grace Commission.