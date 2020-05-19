Ferry passengers to fill out health questionnaires (attached)

Ferry passengers planning to travel to and from the Greek islands and other domestic ports on a journey of more than 30 minutes, as well as those traveling between Greece and Italy, will be obliged to fill out a health questionnaire prior to boarding.

Part of measures introduced by the Greek government to ensure safe travel, the questionnaire aims to evaluate whether passengers may be infected with the novel coronavirus or have come into contact with someone who is.

There are two questionnaires available on the Shipping Ministry’s website, in both English and Greek, aimed at passengers on domestic journeys and those traveling to or from Italy. They are also available below. The ministry recommends that they are printed and completed prior to boarding.

Ferries were given the green light to travel to and from Crete this week, with other destinations expected to be added by May 25, the ministry said.

According to new health rules, ferries will be allowed to travel with a maximum of 50% of their usual passenger numbers and will have to ensure that a distance of at least 1.5 meters is maintained at all times between passengers and crew.

This will require seats to be cordoned off so passengers cannot sit close together, as well as cabins being used by one occupant only, unless that person is traveling with a close family member or assistant.

All passengers boarding ferries will have to have their temperatures taken, while health authorities recommend the use of cloth masks by passengers and crew.