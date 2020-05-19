KLM resumes Amsterdam-Athens connection

KLM is expected to resume flights from Amsterdam to Greece on June 6, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The Dutch airline said that the initial plan is for five flights a week to Athens International Airport from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in the context of a gradual restoration of the airline's European network, which includes Greece.

Due to the pandemic, KLM is starting its summer schedule with an extremely restricted flight schedule and will fly according to a specially adjusted program, which will follow instructions set at national level in the Netherlands, in compliance with international rules and the rules of every destination.

KLM said that due to continued changes in the rules and legislation, passengers should stay abrest of what applies on their flights at www.klm.gr. [ANA-MPA]