EODY, Symplefsi cooperating to test isolated islanders for coronavirus

Greece’s national healthcare provider, EODY, signed a cooperation agreement with the not-for-profit organization Symplefsi to conduct diagnostic tests for coronavirus in small, isolated islands of the Aegean, as part of a program to expand testing and as the country prepares to reopen for tourism.

Symplefsi will use its rib boats and crews to transport EODY staff from Attica to islands as instructed, so they can test vulnerable citizens for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The testing will be carried out jointly with the doctors and the volunteers of the organisation, based on the EODY protocols.

All doctors and nurses who will be sent to the islands will first have to be tested themselves.

The samples collected will be examined in collaborating laboratories in Attica.

The first trip will take place on May 25-26, with EODY teams visiting Milos, Kimolos, Folegandros and Sikinos, in the Cyclades.