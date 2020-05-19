No new deaths, four new coronavirus infections confirmed

Greek health authorities announced on Tuesday four new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total nationwide to 2,840.

No fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras said in his daily press briefing, keeping the death toll at 165. The median age of the victims was 75.

The number of patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stands at 22, while 95 people have left ICU.

Tsiodras said health authorities have so far carried out a total of 136,001 tests.

On the government plans to reopen primary schools, he said the “benefits [of sending children back] outweigh the risks,” but added that he respects parents’ concerns and the final decision rests with them.

In the same briefing, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias confirmed that travel to the Greek islands will be allowed as of May 25 and that the two-week quarantine for arrivals to the country is extended until May 31.

The next briefing will be held on Thursday (May 21).