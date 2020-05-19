Report expected to shed light on woman's death in Corfu

A coroner on Corfu is on Wednesday expected to release a report on the cause of death of a 29-year-old woman who collapsed on Tuesday during a visit to the pediatric clinic at the Ionian island’s general hospital, where her son is receiving treatment for a urinary infection.

The woman was found dead in the ward where her son is being treated in the early hours of the morning by other hospital visitors who were alerted by the loud sobs of the woman’s son.



The police have ruled out foul play but gave no indication as to what the cause of the woman’s death might have been.