Weather turning on Thursday, rain and winds expected

The unseasonably high temperatures of the past few days are to drop from Thursday with the General Secretariat for Civil Protection warning of heavy rainfall, storms, strong winds and hailstorms in parts as of Thursday.



The wet front is forecast to begin in western, central and northern Greece from the early afternoon.

The areas to be initially affected include Macedonia, Epirus, Thessaly, the Sporades Islands, mainland Greece and Evia.

The stormy weather is expected to ease in Epirus and western parts in the evening and from early on Friday in other parts.