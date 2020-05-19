NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Youths detained in Thessaloniki after beach punch-up

TAGS: Crime

A group of seven youths ended up in custody on Tuesday after a fight with another group on a beach at Epanomi in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

According to reports, the fracas occurred on Monday afternoon after a group of young men, aged 19 and 20, quarreled on the beach with two young women who alerted their relatives and friends.

The latter arrived at the scene and a physical confrontation took place, with several of the men from both groups sustaining injuries.

