Youths detained in Thessaloniki after beach punch-up

A group of seven youths ended up in custody on Tuesday after a fight with another group on a beach at Epanomi in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.



According to reports, the fracas occurred on Monday afternoon after a group of young men, aged 19 and 20, quarreled on the beach with two young women who alerted their relatives and friends.



The latter arrived at the scene and a physical confrontation took place, with several of the men from both groups sustaining injuries.