Referring to ekathimerini’s Sunday report titled “Claims upset Greek telecom market,” Rewheel head Antonis Drossos noted that neither the study by his company nor Rewheel executives had ever mentioned “coordinated activity” between Vodafone and Wind in Greece.

“Neither we nor our report made any claims of coordinated activity between Vodafone and Wind. In the report we described the presence, according to our expert view, of noncoordinated (i.e. unilateral) effects,” Drossos said in an email to Ekathimerini.

However, in its “Review of Mobile Data Connectivity Competitiveness in Greece Within the Wider Context of Digital Economy Competitiveness” on May 7, Rewheel referred on page 17 to possible “coordinated effects” of the two companies.

“Last but not least, Vodafone and Wind have been cooperating very closely in a number of business-critical areas. The degree of cooperation between Vodafone and Wind is not typical of mobile network operators that are supposedly fierce competitors. Even though our tight oligopoly index did not account for such factors, one cannot ignore the potential adverse impact of these factors in effective competition both in giving rise to noncoordinated effects as well in increasing the likelihood of coordinated effects,” it stated.