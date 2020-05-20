Former PM: Greece will be  strong link between China and EU

Greece will be a strong link between China and other European countries during the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), former Greek prime minister George Papandreou told Xinhua.

Greece maintains excellent bilateral relations with China, he said.

The two countries have also cooperated closely under the BRI since its launch in 2013.

“The experiences of our productive cooperation can be very useful at a European level. I believe in a productive relationship between China and the European Union,” Papandreou stated.

“The Belt and Road Initiative should be a joint project, and one that will redefine our relationships for the next century. It will be crucial that Europe and China work together in regions such as Africa, the Caucasus and the Middle East,” where the BRI project is being implemented, Papandreou said.

“Greece will be a strong link between China and other European countries,” he said.

Asked about the prospects of bilateral economic cooperation in the post-pandemic era, the former prime minister said that, among other things, Greece and China could join forces to offer the world new approaches to healthcare.

“As the Belt and Road project speaks of both common interests and common destinies, health seems to be the one issue that highlights these values. Access for all citizens without exceptions to the health systems of the countries participating in this comprehensive project would strengthen the Belt and Road and give it a deeper meaning,” he argued.

[Xinhua]