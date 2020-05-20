The proposal by France and Germany for the creation of a 500-billion-euro Recovery Fund to deal with the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic appears to have been a vindication for those who believed that the European Union is capable, even belatedly, of finding a way to emerge stronger from any ordeal it may be faced with.



The agreement on Monday between the EU’s two biggest and most influential countries carries added value given the fact that it was announced at a time when other global powers appear to have lost their sense of direction, and have opted instead to engage in a sterile antagonism that has led nowhere.

Fortunately, Greece is standing on the right side of history.