Evzones don Pontian costume to mark genocide anniversary

A pair of Evzones, members of the presidential guard, performed the change of guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside Parliament on Tuesday dressed in the traditional black Pontian costume to mark the 101st anniversary of the Pontic Genocide. "The international community has a duty to bring to light and condemn acts of heinous barbarism, such as the systematic extermination of innocent citizens," Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou wrote on Twitter. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to an "unprecedented atrocity," the recognition of which the Greek state is striving to promote globally. [Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]