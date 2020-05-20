Athens is counting the days until the 1st of June and to the opening of its very first drive-in cinema, whose location is still a secret, but whose Facebook page is already becoming quite popular.

Watching a movie under the stars is not something unfamiliar to Greeks, given the abundance of open-air cinemas located around the country; beloved by old and young alike, they make for some of the most enjoyable outings during the warm summer months.

Watching a movie from inside a car, however, is something that most Greeks only know from American movies, since drive-in cinemas made only a very brief appearance in the country towards the late 70s and early 80s.

So when last week the Facebook page Athens Drive-in Cinema (with a logo in a cool retro font reminiscent of old Greek movies) made its appearance, announcing that someone out there was on their way to creating the first drive-in movie experience in Athens, many movie buffs rejoiced.

In this Covid-19 era we are living in, whoever decided to create the drive-in seems to have made a sound marketing decision, given that they are perfectly suited to our desire to return to our cherished movie theaters, while still maintaining social distancing.

And while it may be early days, we have a feeling it will do quite well. And who knows, maybe more drive-ins will start popping up around the country soon after. What’s certain is that we are already looking forward to our first movie date from inside our cars.

This article first appeared in Greece-Is.com, an English-language publishing initiative by Kathimerini.