Foreign Ministry condemns burning of Turkish flag

The burning of a Turkey national flag by a small group of protesters during events at Syntagma Square in central Athens on Tuesday to mark the 101st anniversary of the Pontic Genocide has drawn a condemnation by the Greek Foreign Ministry.

“Greece condemns in the most explicit manner any action that desecrates the national symbol of any country, in this case of Turkey,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Actions of this sort are contrary to the culture and the customs of the Greek people,” it said.

Greece has officially recognized the murder of up to 370,000 Greeks who lived on the shores of the Black Sea between 1914 and 1923 as genocide since 1994, designating May 19 an annual day of remembrance.