Greek economy to shrink by up to 13 pct this year due to coronavirus, FinMin says
Greece’s economy may shrink by 10-13 percent this year following a lockdown imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country’s finance minister said on Wednesday.
The conservative government will take steps to mitigate the impact of the recession and support businesses aiming for a full economic recovery to pre-crisis levels from September, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Greek radio Real FM. [Reuters]