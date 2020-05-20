Stanford webinar on Covid-19 and the economy

Stanford Club of Greece will hold the first of a “virtual” speaker series titled “Deconstructing Covid-19, re-constructing the economy,” on Wednesday, May 27, at 7 p.m.

The guest speaker for the one-hour event will be Dr. Kevin Schulman Professor of Medicine, Associate Chair of Business Development and Strategy in the Department of Medicine, Director of Industry Partnerships and Education for the Clinical Excellence Research Center (CERC) at the Stanford University School of Medicine, and, by courtesy, Professor of Economics at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

Schulman’s research interests include organizational innovation in health care, health care policy and health economics. With over 300 original articles, 80 review articles/commentaries, and 40 case studies/book chapters, Schulman’s peer-reviewed articles have appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and Annals of Internal Medicine.

To register for the event, which will be hosted on Zoom, click here.

