Turkish fighter jets fly over Aegean islets

TAGS: Turkey, Defense

Turkish fighter jets carried out a fresh round of overflights in the eastern Aegean on Wednesday.

In particular, at 1.59 p.m a pair of F-16s flew over the islet of Agathonissi at an altitude of 14,500 feet.

At 2.02 p.m., the same pair flew over the islet of Anthropofagoi at 14,000 feet.

A separate pair of Turkish F-16 jets flew over Anthropofagoi at 26,000 feet, a minute later.

The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with international rules of engagement.

