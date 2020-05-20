Athens woman injured in possible acid attack

A 34-year-old woman in Athens suffered severe burns to her face when a woman sneaked up on her as she was heading to work in the district of Kallithea on Wednesday morning and splashed her with a caustic substance, police sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA said Monday.

The suspect, who was wearing a face mask, fled after the attack.

The victim was transferred to a private clinic in Neo Faliro, southern Athens, where she is receiving treatment for her burns. Her condition is described as serious.

The same police sources said authorities are examining security cameras in the area to identify the attacker.