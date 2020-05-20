Cyprus will open its airports again on June 9

Cyprus will reopen its airports on June 9 as it gradually lifts restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the island’s Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said on Wednesday.



“We expect a full containment of the virus by the end of this week which means that on June 9 we will open our airports again for business as usual and that’s very very important,” Perdios said during an online Economist conference on tourism.



Cyprus took measures early to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



It partially sealed its borders in mid-March, ahead of most European nations, then on March 21 halted all commercial air passenger traffic.



It reported one new case on Tuesday, bringing total infections to 918.

[Reuters]