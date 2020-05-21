Cities of Karditsa, Rethymno aluded for pedestrian, cyclist safety

The cities of Karditsa in central Greece and Rethymno on the island of Crete received distinctions as part of European Mobility Week 2019 for their efforts to promote safe walking and cycling.

Karditsa came first in the category of small towns (less than 50,000 inhabitants), while Rethymno was second in the category of large cities.

A total of 3,135 cities participated in the different categories of the competition whose theme was “Safe Walking – Safe Cycling,” while Greece had 86 entries, a national record.

The mayors of the both cities urged their Greek colleagues to follow their example by cultivating a cycling mentality among younger generations with the creation of bike lanes from the city center to schools and other points of interest.