Greece says no coronavirus tests, no quarantine for tourists this summer

Tourists will be allowed to enter Greece without taking a coronavirus test or remaining in quarantine when international flights restart on July 1, but health officials will conduct spot tests when required, Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said on Wednesday.

Theoharis presented specific measures to revive the battered tourism industry following a televised address by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who unveiled a comprehensive plan to restart the economy.

Flights will initially only land in Athens’ International Airport when services resume on June 15 but will eventually extend to all the airports as of July 1, he said.

The first tourists will be from countries where epidemiological data is encouraging and mentioned the Balkans (Bulgaria) and countries in northern Europe, such as Germany.

Theoharis said authorities will boost the healthcare capacity of several tourist destinations by providing tests and doctors, as well as an operational plan for the handling of possible infections (a hotel doctor, quarantine areas and transfer to a health facility).