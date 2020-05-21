Cafes and restaurants prepare to reopen safely

Owners and managers of cafes, bars and restaurants are scrambling to prepare their premises for reopening next Monday following a 10-week closure imposed as part of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) has issued a guide for owners, employees and patrons on preventing the transmission of the virus. For employers, guidelines include rotating workers and appointing someone to oversee the enforcement of measures including social distancing and hygeine regulations. Employees are to be provided with masks and gloves and premises disinfected regularly. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]