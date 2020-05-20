ATHEX: Non-banking stocks send index higher

The majority of stock prices recovered from early lows on Wednesday to end the session with gains. However, banks failed to stage a recovery, as buyers appeared more interested in specific blue chips outside the credit sector, such as energy stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 610.52 points, adding 1.56% to Tuesday’s 601.16 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.33% to 1,455.88 points.

However, the banks index contracted 1.61%, as National fell 3.67%, Alpha declined 2.35% and Piraeus lost 1.92%, though Eurobank earned 0.65%.

Public Power Corporation jumped 8.42%, GEK Terna climbed 4.67%, Terna Energy collected 4.66%, Titan Cement improved 4.62%, Fourlis Holding rose 3.31% and Motor Oil grabbed 2.91%. Sarantis gave up 1.43% and EYDAP parted with 1.16%.

In total 48 stocks posted gains, 38 took losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 59.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €63 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.47% to close at 46.85 points.